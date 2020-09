Boettcher, Dorothy

Dorothy Rudloff Gonser Boettcher slipped the surly bonds of Earth on August 31 of COVID-9. At 95 yrs, she was truly one of the last of the Greatest Generation. Beloved mother (grand and great), aunt, sister, daughter, friend and neighbor. Among her many good deeds were countless hours put in volunteering at the poles to ensure our democratic elections. In her memory to all, please vote!

Services: Memorial Mass 10:30, Sept 27, St Catherine Laboure Church