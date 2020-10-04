Dorothy Boxdorfer

Boxdorfer, Dorothy

(nee Ahrens) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sylvan Boxdorfer; loving mother of Jim (Terry), Matt (Rachel) Boxdorfer, Terry (Matt) Brogan, Katie (Tom) Smith and the late Sylvan 'Buck' Jr. (survived by Gina), Bill (survived by Laura) Boxdorfer; our dearest grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 3; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of so many. Words alone cannot say enough about Dorothy.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Monday, October 5, 9:30 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. John the Baptist Church or St. Jude's appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 2-8 p.m.