St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dilg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy C. Dilg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy C. Dilg Obituary
Dilg, Dorothy C. (nee Faerber) age 99, died February 6, 2019. Survived by her son Norman (Patricia) Dilg; granddaughter Laura (Jeff) Fairbanks; great-granddaughters Gwen and Rebecca; nieces, nephew and in-laws. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Clara (nee Meyer) Faerber; 4 sisters, 2 brothers and exspouse. Dorothy was a beautiful 4'9 bundle of energy, determination and independence. These attributes were exemplified when she took two or three buses to get to work to support her family. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now