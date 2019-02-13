|
Dilg, Dorothy C. (nee Faerber) age 99, died February 6, 2019. Survived by her son Norman (Patricia) Dilg; granddaughter Laura (Jeff) Fairbanks; great-granddaughters Gwen and Rebecca; nieces, nephew and in-laws. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Clara (nee Meyer) Faerber; 4 sisters, 2 brothers and exspouse. Dorothy was a beautiful 4'9 bundle of energy, determination and independence. These attributes were exemplified when she took two or three buses to get to work to support her family. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019