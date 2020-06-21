Ludwig, Dorothy C.

(nee Freels) Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Ludwig; dearest mother of Linda (Francis) Azar, James (Jenny) Ludwig and the late Donald "Don" Ludwig; dear grammy of Jennifer (Jake) Crum, Michael, Mary, Julie and John Ludwig; great-grammy of Wendy and Daniel Crum; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant) to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, 2650 Parker Rd., for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

