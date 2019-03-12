Schuchardt, Dorothy C. (Voelkel), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, March 9, 2019. Loving wife of the late Gene Schuchardt; beloved mother of Lynn (Kevin) Hacker and Beth Wagner; dearest grandmother of Matthew and Brian Hacker, Kimberly (James) Hansen and Molly (fiancé Cameron Marino) Wagner; special great-grandmother of Cooper and Mack Hansen; dear sister of the late Lois (Mickey) Wissehr and the late Ruth (Warren) Wissehr; beloved sister-in-law to Henrietta Frederick and the late Oliver, Ray, Will, Ed and Don Schuchardt, Gen Smith and Elise Leber; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa, at Watson, on Thursday, March 14th at 9:30 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, please make expression of sympathy in Dorothy's memory to a . Visitation will be held at Hoffmeister Colonial on Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Please send condolences to www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019