Dorothy E. "Dot" Barbier

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
6303 Nottingham
Obituary
Barbier, Dorothy E."Dot"

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Albert Barbier and the late Lloyd Schaffer; cherished and loving mother of Vivian (the late Douglas) Parisotto, Charlotte (the late Lawrence) (Michael Dirksen) Botto; Rosemary (Donald) Gravlin, and the late Eugene "John Russo" (Rosemary Russo) Schaffer; loving grandmother of Tina Schaffer, Susan (Cary) Fritz, the late Louise (Mick) Effan, Jody (Roxanne) Botto, Dawn Buckingham, Dylan Gravlin, the late Ronnie Albert Seper; and great-grandmother of 6.

Services: Visitation Friday, 11/29 from 5-8 p.m., Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, 63109. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., 11/30, 11 a.m., Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham 63109. Private burial. For info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
Funeral Home Details
