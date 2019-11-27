Barbier, Dorothy E."Dot"

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Albert Barbier and the late Lloyd Schaffer; cherished and loving mother of Vivian (the late Douglas) Parisotto, Charlotte (the late Lawrence) (Michael Dirksen) Botto; Rosemary (Donald) Gravlin, and the late Eugene "John Russo" (Rosemary Russo) Schaffer; loving grandmother of Tina Schaffer, Susan (Cary) Fritz, the late Louise (Mick) Effan, Jody (Roxanne) Botto, Dawn Buckingham, Dylan Gravlin, the late Ronnie Albert Seper; and great-grandmother of 6.

Services: Visitation Friday, 11/29 from 5-8 p.m., Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, 63109. Mass of Christian Burial Sat., 11/30, 11 a.m., Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham 63109. Private burial. For info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com or call 314-832-7770