Elliott, Dorothy E. entered into eternal rest on her 95th birthday on April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. William H. Elliott; loving mother of Dr. William J. Elliott (the late Melicien), Mary Welch (Chuck Toedtman) Martha (Tom) Koehler and Bob (Lydia) Elliott. Dearest grandmother of David (Rachel) Koehler, Tim Elliott, Maggie (Owen) Windham, Patrick Welch, Mary (John) McCrillis, Christina Koehler, Claire Elliott; dear great-grandmother of Juliana and Gabby; our dear sister, aunt and great-aunt. A special thanks to Theresa Bowie and LaFreida Ward, Dorothy's angel caregivers. Services: A celebration of Dorothy's life with a Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church at 11 a.m., where she had been a parishioner since 1954. In lieu of flowers, a Mass offering in her memory or a contribution to her favorite charity, The , is appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019