My deepest sympathy, Ginger, on the loss of your beloved mom. So many happy (and funny) memories of working with Dottie (and you) so many years ago. The loss of our mom must surely be one of life's greatest challenges. May the many lovely and loving memories of your time together be a source of comfort to you. While she won't be physically present any longer she will continue to live in your heart. God Bless!

Cindy Boddy

Coworker