Ginger, I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. I'm so glad you were able to spend so much time with her these past few years. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Susan Miller
Friend
August 19, 2020
Ginger, again, Barbara and I are sad to hear about your mom's passing. The last Hagan of her generation and a terrific lady. I will think of her every time I see the Cardinals on the tube. You and Steve are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kevin & Barbara Hagan
August 19, 2020
Ginger, I am so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. I am blessed to have known her. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Hugs to you my friend!!
Ginger, Your Mom was one of God's angels here on earth, spreading joy and love to all those around her! She was so sweet and full of life, and now she gets to share that with our Lord. I'm sure she is now adding laughter to Heaven.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Love, Rob McDonald and family
Rob McDonald
Friend
August 19, 2020
Steve and Bridget and Ginger. We are thinking of you and remembering Dottie in our prayers. She was an amazing woman, full of spirit and life! Please accept our sincere condolences.
Walt and Donna
Family
August 18, 2020
Ginger, I am so happy to have the opportunity to meet your mother. She was such a sweet lady and has such an amazing daughter who spent time being with her at Cardinals games and continuing to do life with her. I will continue to be praying for you fiercely during this time.
Shannon Furman
Friend
August 18, 2020
Ginger so sorry about she was a great lady I’ll miss her witty sense of humor and her Irish wit please take care of yourself
Eileen Quentin
Friend
August 18, 2020
Ginger, my deepest sympathies on the loss of your mom. Dottie was a beautiful woman with a sweet, sassy, funny and kind soul. Third Base Terrace will not be the same. Dottie will still be cheering for her Cardinals from above. Know that I will be thinking of you in the days, weeks and months ahead.
Becky Dever
Friend
August 18, 2020
Ginger, May the love of God strengthen you and your family doing this time. Hold on to those 94 years of precious memories.
August 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy, Ginger, on the loss of your beloved mom. So many happy (and funny) memories of working with Dottie (and you) so many years ago. The loss of our mom must surely be one of life's greatest challenges. May the many lovely and loving memories of your time together be a source of comfort to you. While she won't be physically present any longer she will continue to live in your heart. God Bless!
Cindy Boddy
Coworker
August 17, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers to Ginger and Steve on the passing of your lovely Mom, Dottie. Dottie's with the Lord, smiling down on both of you. She'll always be with you and some day will welcome you to her new home.
Mary Ann Martin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.