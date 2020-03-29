Fleming, Dorothy

(nee Rotramel), 86, of Florissant, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. She was born December 15, 1933 in E. St. Louis, Illinois. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Alverta (Rupprecht) Rotramel.

Dorothy is survived by husband, Hal Fleming, daughter, Patricia (late Robert) Schirmer, son, Randall (Michael Schwartz) Smith, daughter, Carolyn (late Michael) Glazik, sisters; Thelma Meinhardt, Eleanor (Tom) Huighe, and brother, James (Pat) Rotramel, grandchildren; Katie (Mike) Biermann, Abby Schirmer, Jackie Schirmer, Brandon (Jenny) Glazik, and Kyle Glazik, and great-grandchildren; Henry, Albert, Theodore Biermann and Bruce and Olivia Glazik.

Dorothy was the oldest of four children. She grew up in E. St. Louis and graduated from East Side Senior High School in 1951. She attended Landsdowne Church of Christ where she sang in the choir. Her Lord and church family were always a big part of her life. It was there she met and married her first husband, Jim Smith, on March 1, 1952. Together they had three children, Pat Schirmer, Randy Smith, and Carolyn Glazik. They lived most of their lives in Collinsville, Illinois. She and Jim bought and ran the Dairy Haven in Caseyville, Illinois for 9 years. They were married for 27 years. Dorothy loved to learn. She attended SIUE and St. Louis University where she received her B.S. degree in 1978.

In 1979, she met and later married James "Hal" Fleming, a pilot stationed at Scott AFB with 21 years of service to his country. After retirement from the Air Force he became a corporate pilot in the St. Louis area. They moved to Missouri and eventually settled in Hazelwood, MO where they have lived for the past 32 years. Dorothy loved her family dearly. She loved to cook and care for many cocker spaniels over the years. She and Hal together enjoyed the Alfa Romeo car club outings as well as traveling. She will be remembered as a generous and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the . Services are Private with a Memorial Service planned at a later date.