McCreery, Dorothy Gean 93, of St. Ann, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mark Twain Manor in Bridgeton. Services: A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Alexander-White-Mullen Funeral Home in St. Ann. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis. www.alexanderstlouis.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019