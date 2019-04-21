St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dorothy Glahn "Dottie" Herweg

Dorothy Glahn "Dottie" Herweg Obituary
Herweg, Dorothy Dottie Glahn Passed away peacefully at age 94 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Herweg, M.D.; loving step-mother of Marjorie (Daniel) Stelmach, Mary Jo (the late Ronald) Tillman, and the late James (Su Bibik) Herweg; loving mother of Jan Marie Herweg; cherished grandmother of Rebecca Tillman, Cory (Matthew) Tooley, and Chiron (Katie) Herweg; great-grandmother of James David Herweg and Gibson Michael Herweg; sister of Paul (Marlene) Glahn. Services: Private services were held by Bopp Chapel in Kirk wood, MO. Memorials in Dottie Herweg's name would be appreciated to: St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation; National Audubon Society; Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
