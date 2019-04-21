|
Herweg, Dorothy Dottie Glahn Passed away peacefully at age 94 on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John C. Herweg, M.D.; loving step-mother of Marjorie (Daniel) Stelmach, Mary Jo (the late Ronald) Tillman, and the late James (Su Bibik) Herweg; loving mother of Jan Marie Herweg; cherished grandmother of Rebecca Tillman, Cory (Matthew) Tooley, and Chiron (Katie) Herweg; great-grandmother of James David Herweg and Gibson Michael Herweg; sister of Paul (Marlene) Glahn. Services: Private services were held by Bopp Chapel in Kirk wood, MO. Memorials in Dottie Herweg's name would be appreciated to: St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation; National Audubon Society; Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019