Dorothy Goldstein

Goldstein, Dorothy

June 9, 2020. Beloved wife, married 50 years to the late Melvin Goldstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Paul (Nikki) Goldstein and P'nenah Goldstein; dear grandmother of Benjamin Goldstein and Sarah Goldstein; sister of Ethel (Albert) Robnak and Morris Kessler; sister in law of Leland (Delores) Goldstein and Eugene (Eleanor) Goldstein; Dorothy was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Dorothy was a lifelong St. Louis resident, graduate of Soldan High School, and served in the US Navy during WWII. She was an involved Jewish community volunteer, and devoted member of Shaare Zedek- now Kol Rinah.

Services: Private Graveside services were held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah; Crown Center for Senior Living or a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE