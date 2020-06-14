Dorothy Goldstein
Goldstein, Dorothy

June 9, 2020. Beloved wife, married 50 years to the late Melvin Goldstein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Paul (Nikki) Goldstein and P'nenah Goldstein; dear grandmother of Benjamin Goldstein and Sarah Goldstein; sister of Ethel (Albert) Robnak and Morris Kessler; sister in law of Leland (Delores) Goldstein and Eugene (Eleanor) Goldstein; Dorothy was an aunt to many nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Dorothy was a lifelong St. Louis resident, graduate of Soldan High School, and served in the US Navy during WWII. She was an involved Jewish community volunteer, and devoted member of Shaare Zedek- now Kol Rinah.

Services: Private Graveside services were held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah; Crown Center for Senior Living or a charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
