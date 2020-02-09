Hess, Dorothy Irene

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the age of 102. Dorothy was born on September 21, 1917 in St. Louis. She graduated from Loretto Academy and retired from the IRS after many years of service. She was the beloved daughter of the late Catherine (nee' Thieser) Hess, dear sister of Ruth Y. (the late Robert H.) Schmidt, and the late Beatrice L. Hess. Thanks to the Berg family for their longtime friendship, and to her dear friend, Frances Carroll for her love and support. Dorothy's body was donated to St. Louis University for research. At her request, a private service will be held. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.