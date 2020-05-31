DeGreeff, Dorothy J. "Dottie" (Bischof), age 78, May 25, 2020. Dear wife of Ronald DeGreeff, mother of Matthew (Joyce), Joseph, Michael (Steffani), Jeanne (Nathan) Smith; grandma of Gesa (Becca), Zac, Becca, Jeremiah, Nic, Fred, Ben, Lucas, Xander, Jaelyn, Jacob, Juliana, and Isaac; great-grandson Blase. Services: Memorial Mass planned at St. Mary Magdalen at a later date. Online at StLouisCremation.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.