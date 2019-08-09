St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Fluegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Fluegel


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Fluegel Obituary

Fluegel, Dorothy J.

(nee Klump), born May 30, 1933. passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Reunited in Heaven with her dear late husband, Robert of 58 years, married on June 16, 1956. Loving mother of Duane, Skip (Marti) and Janet Fluegel and Donna (David) Roemer; beloved grandmother of Christopher (Traci) and Jessica Roemer, Danielle (Josh) Jones and Steven, Rachel and Nicole Fluegel; beloved great-grandmother of Asia and Abram Jones and Nolan Roemer; dear sister of Marylou (the late Don) Molloy, Melvin (Catherine) Klump, Shirley (Tom) Whittard, Roger (Joan) Klump and the late Leo (survived by Betty) and Hilary (survived by Aleen) Klump and Kathleen (survived by Donald) Carron; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Dorothy loved her family with all her heart, she loved being a mother, a grandma and was especially happy to have become a great-grandma. She was a member of St. Mathias Church.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 12, 11 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now