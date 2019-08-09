|
Fluegel, Dorothy J.
(nee Klump), born May 30, 1933. passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Reunited in Heaven with her dear late husband, Robert of 58 years, married on June 16, 1956. Loving mother of Duane, Skip (Marti) and Janet Fluegel and Donna (David) Roemer; beloved grandmother of Christopher (Traci) and Jessica Roemer, Danielle (Josh) Jones and Steven, Rachel and Nicole Fluegel; beloved great-grandmother of Asia and Abram Jones and Nolan Roemer; dear sister of Marylou (the late Don) Molloy, Melvin (Catherine) Klump, Shirley (Tom) Whittard, Roger (Joan) Klump and the late Leo (survived by Betty) and Hilary (survived by Aleen) Klump and Kathleen (survived by Donald) Carron; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Dorothy loved her family with all her heart, she loved being a mother, a grandma and was especially happy to have become a great-grandma. She was a member of St. Mathias Church.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, August 12, 11 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019