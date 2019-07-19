St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Dorothy J. Wilke Obituary
Wilke, Dorothy J. (nee Gayou), asleep in Jesus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melford Wilke; dear mother of Sandra (the late Richard) Haman and Cheryl Wilke; dear grandmother of Robyn (Jack) Soetaert and Richard (Melissa) Wilke Haman; dear great-grandmother of Andrew and Lillian Soetaert, Richard and Oliver Haman; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 22, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Me morials to Reformation Lutheran Church. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 19 to July 21, 2019
