|
|
Wilke, Dorothy J. (nee Gayou), asleep in Jesus, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Melford Wilke; dear mother of Sandra (the late Richard) Haman and Cheryl Wilke; dear grandmother of Robyn (Jack) Soetaert and Richard (Melissa) Wilke Haman; dear great-grandmother of Andrew and Lillian Soetaert, Richard and Oliver Haman; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, Godmother and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 22, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Me morials to Reformation Lutheran Church. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 19 to July 21, 2019