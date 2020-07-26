1/1
Dorothy Jane Capps McLaughlin
1919 - 2020
McLaughlin, Dorothy Jane Capps

Passed on to her heavenly reward Sun., July 19, 2020 at 100 years of age. Born Nov. 16, 1919 St Louis, MO to William Francis and Helen (Huber) Capps. Pre-deceased by beloved Husband, Vincent Patrick McLaughlin, daughter the late Janet (Alberto) Porqueras-Mayo & brothers Francis (Helen) & Vernon (Louise) Capps. Survived by six Children Nancy (James) Mettes, Doris McLaughlin, Thomas (Nancy Runyan) McLaughlin, Martin (Cynthia Hoehn) McLaughlin, V. Daniel (Tammy Shea) McLaughlin and Deborah (Terry Green) McLaughlin. Grandchildren Maria Porqueras-Mayo (Alan) Waskin, Nicole (Timothy Kauffman) Porqueras-Mayo, Chell Porqueras-Mayo, Michael (Jessica Hathaway) Mettes, Marc (Linda Dupont) Mettes, Cynthia (David) Goodman, Jonathan (Renee Mohrmann) Mettes, Thomas (Jacqueline McCall) Reller & Steven Reller, Amy (Zach Edwards) McLaughlin & Connor McLaughlin, Matthew McLaughlin & Megan (Charles) Allen, Vincent Tyler & Maya McLaughlin. Great Grandchildren Tali & Amanda Waskin, Elsa & Joaquin Kauffman, Beatrice & Stella Skoczen, Harper & Henry Mettes, Lucy, Rosemary & Ivy Hathaway, Kyra & Jared Mettes, Solomon Mettes, Sarah & Matthew Reller, Isabella Reller, Remy, Finn & Phoebe Edwards & Charles Allen. Survived by sister Helen Capps (Edwin) Schwartz and brother Dr. William F. (Anita) Capps Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family who loved her very much.

Services: Visitation Mon., July 27, 2020, 10am till time of funeral mass 11am same day at Ascension Catholic Church 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO. Interment National Cemetery at JB. In lieu of flowers Masses are preferred. Online guest book at www.buchholzmortuary.com.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
