Metz, Dorothy Jean (nee Edwards)

Dorothy Jean (nee Edwards) Metz, 93 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab in Granite City, IL. She was born on January 5, 1927, in Dupo, IL.

Surviving are her son, Arthur Frank Metz II; her three daughters, Katherine Sue Rabbermann,

Dorothy Jean Lee and Brenda Ann (Thomas) Schaefer; her grand-children, Bryan (Liz) Metz, Tiffany (Craig) Schultheis, Derrick (Debra) Rabbermann, Josh Lee, Kyle Lee, Justin (Kristi) Bieg and Jessica (Steve) Mansker, her step-grandchildren, Lauren (Zac) Bardou and Greg Schaefer; her great-grandchildren, Grace and Peyton Rabbermann, Tessa, Kehrington and Kegan Schultheis, Claire Metz, Rune Lee, Teighen Lee, Brooke and Jake Bieg, Jackson and Bailey Mansker, along with other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home, in Dupo, IL, and one hour prior to services on Friday, at First Baptist Church in Dupo, IL. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, in Dupo, IL, with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, in St. Louis, MO.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Leesman Funeral Home-Dupo, IL, handled arrangements.