Minney, Dorothy Jean Minney, Dorothy Jean passed away peacefully on January 16, 2019 in the company of family. Dottye, as she was affectionately known, was born on February 24, 1929 in St. Louis to Nancy Schaefer (Clarkson) and Robert Schaefer. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Nancy (Henry Voges), son Joseph, grandchildren Dustin, Rich (Voges), Stephanie, and Jennifer (Justin Langan), great-grandson Carter (LewellenMinney), sister Betty McCloskey (Schaefer), nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousin Carol (Larry Smith), friends Jean, Mary, Sally and others, as well as her beloved cat, Missy. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband, Joseph R. Minney, brothers Robert and James Schaefer. Services: A memorial service is planned for Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday June 21st at 10:45 a.m. Attendees are asked to assemble at the Administration Building no later than 10:30 a.m. There will be no public viewing.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019