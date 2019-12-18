Dorothy K. Caron

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:15 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Caron, Dorothy K.

(nee Queensen), on December 15, 2019 fortified with the Sacraments. Wife of the late Gerald J. Caron; loving mother of Kathy (David) Gabris, Marilyn (David) Bell, Janet (Gary) Winchester, Sally (late Alan) Goldstein, Vicki (George) Stackpole and Julie (Mark) Curtis; beloved grandma & great-grandma of many; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Member of the KOBA Club.

Services: Funeral Friday from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd) 12:15 p.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment New St. Marcus Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
