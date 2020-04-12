St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Constien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy K. Constien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy K. Constien Obituary

Constien, Dorothy K.

(nee Knoebel) asleep in Jesus, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to Rev. Victor Constien; loving mother of Daniel (Maria) Constien, Mary (David) Doering, Judith (Glenn) Olson, Andrew (Cheryl) Constien and Rev. Stephen (Elisabeth) Constien; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens. A KUTIS AFFTON service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now