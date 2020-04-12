|
|
Constien, Dorothy K.
(nee Knoebel) asleep in Jesus, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to Rev. Victor Constien; loving mother of Daniel (Maria) Constien, Mary (David) Doering, Judith (Glenn) Olson, Andrew (Cheryl) Constien and Rev. Stephen (Elisabeth) Constien; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 5; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens. A KUTIS AFFTON service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020