Dorothy Katherine Faerber
Faerber, Dorothy Katherine (nee Sanders) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Gregory R. Faerber; dear mother and mother-in-law of Judy (the late Bill) Wright, Betty (Joe) Goldbeck, Gary (Jan) Faerber and the late Carol Jean Faerber (infant); loving grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 23 and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery with Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
