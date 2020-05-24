Faerber, Dorothy Katherine (nee Sanders) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved wife of the late Gregory R. Faerber; dear mother and mother-in-law of Judy (the late Bill) Wright, Betty (Joe) Goldbeck, Gary (Jan) Faerber and the late Carol Jean Faerber (infant); loving grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 23 and great-great grandmother of 2. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery with Mass and a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.