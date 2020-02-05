St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Morice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Morice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Morice Obituary

Morice, Dorothy L.

(nee McKenney), born February 28, 1928 and passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lionel E. Morice; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sandy Morice, Lionel and Ruth Morice, Stephen and Heidi Morice, David and JoLynn Morice, Andre and Carman Morice, Robin and Michael Fogg and Bart Morice; dear grandmother of Greg and Gena, Stacy, Kindra, Keith and Lindsay, Bethany and George, Daniel and Kaelyn, Heidi and David, George and Amy, Amy, Samuel, Brianne and Josh, Jennifer and Travis, Kimberly and Neal, Ryan and Jordan, Jeffrey and Nikki; dear great-grandmother of Blake, Lane, Avery, Will, Allie, Zach, Cortney, Cody, Courtney, Colton, Christopher, Hannah, Cross, Brady, Josie, Daphne, Pete, Hailey, Chase, Tristan, Azella, Violet, Kennedy and the late Robert; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Mrs. Morice worked until her passing for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for the last 47 years. She was a 17 year Cub Scout Leader and received the Silver Fawn Award.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 7, 10:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of

flowers, contributions to the or appreciated.

Visitation Thursday, 2-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now