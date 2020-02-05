|
Morice, Dorothy L.
(nee McKenney), born February 28, 1928 and passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lionel E. Morice; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Sandy Morice, Lionel and Ruth Morice, Stephen and Heidi Morice, David and JoLynn Morice, Andre and Carman Morice, Robin and Michael Fogg and Bart Morice; dear grandmother of Greg and Gena, Stacy, Kindra, Keith and Lindsay, Bethany and George, Daniel and Kaelyn, Heidi and David, George and Amy, Amy, Samuel, Brianne and Josh, Jennifer and Travis, Kimberly and Neal, Ryan and Jordan, Jeffrey and Nikki; dear great-grandmother of Blake, Lane, Avery, Will, Allie, Zach, Cortney, Cody, Courtney, Colton, Christopher, Hannah, Cross, Brady, Josie, Daphne, Pete, Hailey, Chase, Tristan, Azella, Violet, Kennedy and the late Robert; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Mrs. Morice worked until her passing for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for the last 47 years. She was a 17 year Cub Scout Leader and received the Silver Fawn Award.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 7, 10:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of
flowers, contributions to the or appreciated.
Visitation Thursday, 2-9 p.m.