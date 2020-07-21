Reitz, Dorothy L.

(nee Dadisman) entered into rest, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 94 years. Loving wife of the late Andrew Reitz. Beloved mother of Deborah Bublis and Kimberly (Andrew) Kuchan. Adoring grandmother of Andrew Bublis, Jordan Kuchan and Zachary Kuchan and great-grandmother of Elijah, Eliyah and Everett Bublis. Loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

A special thank you to the staff at Bethesda Meadow and Dr. Sanjay Sharma for the wonderful care they gave to mom.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton Wednesday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial service 10 a.m. in the Kutis Chapel with Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.