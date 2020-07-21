1/1
Dorothy L. Reitz
Reitz, Dorothy L.

(nee Dadisman) entered into rest, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 94 years. Loving wife of the late Andrew Reitz. Beloved mother of Deborah Bublis and Kimberly (Andrew) Kuchan. Adoring grandmother of Andrew Bublis, Jordan Kuchan and Zachary Kuchan and great-grandmother of Elijah, Eliyah and Everett Bublis. Loving sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

A special thank you to the staff at Bethesda Meadow and Dr. Sanjay Sharma for the wonderful care they gave to mom.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Funeral Home in Affton Wednesday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial service 10 a.m. in the Kutis Chapel with Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
22
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
