Benigno, Dorothy Lee (nee Otis) of Florissant, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 (96). Beloved daughter of the late Henry Otis and Lenora Pyle; devoted mother of Sal (Kathy) Benigno, Pat L. (Wally) Obremski, and Mike Benigno; cherished grandmother of seven; treasured great-grandmother of 14; and loving great-great grandmother of six. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, March 23, 2019, 9:30 am at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Evans Scholarship Foundation. Visit Baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
