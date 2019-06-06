Holden, Dorothy Louise Dottie Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Charles Holden; loving mother of Richard (Ellen), Michael (Rebecca Taylor), Philip (Karen), Peter, Patrick (Debi) Holden, Julie (the late Kevin) Maledy, and the late Laura (Joe) Spence; cherished grandmother of 11, and great-grandmother of 10; dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend to many. For full obituary visit www.osfuneralhomes.com Services: Saturday, June 8th, 10 AM Visitation and 11 AM Mass at St. John Bosco Parish 12934 Marine Ave. St. Louis, MO 63146.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019