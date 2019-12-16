|
|
Torrence, Dorothy Louise
(nee Berberich), Fortified with the Holy Sacraments of our Holy Mother Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, August 1, 1923 to Robert and Ethyl Berberich.
Beloved wife of the late Jean M. Torrence; dear mother of Michael Torrence & Patricia Torrence Clifton; beloved Nan of Jonathon (Laura); Joseph, Joshua (Maritza), late Jacob; James (Katie), and Clarissa; beloved great-grand-
mother of Karla, Torrence, Joshua and Maximus; dear sister-in-Law of Audrey (nee Scialfa) Torrence and Susan (nee Torrence) Anthony; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Dottie was an extraordinary entrepreneur at heart. By her early 20's she owned a dance school and dress shop in St. Louis City. She met and married the love of her life while employed as an executive secretary at Pepsi Cola. Her most precious role was that of wife, mother, hostess and true servant. She loved her family, her friends, her life...she was the Grand Dame of the Torrence family. She embraced everyone she met with unconditional love, hope and joy. Dottie will be missed by many but will be reunited with her Heavenly Father and soulmate Jean.
Services: Visitation Tuesday, 12/17/19 from 4-8 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 12/18/19 at Incarnate Word Parish at 11:00 a.m., 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 16200 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. In lieu of flowers donationss to: Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
"Spread Love everywhere you go, let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."
...Mother Theresa of Calcutta
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019