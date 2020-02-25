Coleman, Dorothy M.

(nee Winschel), Friday, February 21, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife of the late Alvin A. Duzenski, Arthur

Wissmann, and Albert Coleman. Loving mother of Constance Robinson, Dennis (Kate) Wissmann, Becky (Rolland) Cole, and Kim (James) Belgeri. Loving grandmother of Kelley, Neil (Mary), Paul (Asli), Brian (Holly), Michelle, and Kevin. Loving "GG" of Haleigh, Kayla, Sam, Matilda, Lola, Will, Anna, Madelyn, and Hannah. Our loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral Thursday, February 27, 10:00 a.m. from the Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Road, Florissant to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant for a 10:30 a.m. Mass, Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Visitation Wednesday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 300 Ronald McDonald Lane, St. Louis, Mo. 63141.