Cuneo, Dorothy Marie Springli

surrounded by her family and Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Catholic Church, died on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Dan Cuneo, married 73 years ago, as well as her parents: Creata and Charles Springli; and her siblings: Betty (George) Cuneo, Chuck (Vi) Springli, and Helen 'Wese' (George) Egan. Dorothy is survived by her four sons, Dan (Chris) Cuneo, Tom (Suzi) Cuneo, Michael (Sherrell) Cuneo, and Bob (Betsy) Cuneo, her eleven grandchildren, Tom (Dana), Dan (Alisa), Katherine (Justin), Erik (Courtney), Holly (Ted), Caley (Hootie), Mia (Brandon), Rosalind, Sean (Claire), Apple, and Ella, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Carter, Mackenzie, Quinn, and one more great granddaughter arriving in late February.

Dorothy is most known for her wit, advice, and selflessness. She gave to her church, St. Thomas the Apostle, and later, St. Rose Philippine Duchesne (just ask anyone at the garage sale). Dorothy forged friendships that lasted a lifetime and is known by many as a card shark – especially with her monthly bridge friends and grandchildren. She loved socializing, baking, plus watching edgy sitcoms and the latest movies with her friends and grandchildren.

Services: Services for Dorothy will be held at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow at the church, on November 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Rose Philippine Duchesne at 1210 Paddock Drive, Florissant Mo. 63033.