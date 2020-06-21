Dorothy M. "Dot" Diederich
Diederich, Dorothy M. "Dot"

(nee Panhorst), asleep in Jesus on June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Diederich, Jr. for 54 years. Loving mother of the late Edwin Diederich III, David (Anne) Diederich, and Susan (Rick) Groves; dear grandmother of Kara Budde, Jesse Greene and Mallory Diederich; aunt, and friend to many. Dot enjoyed many years of working as a church secretary. She also enjoyed working in evangelism, spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Services: Visitation Mon., June 22, 10 a.m. until time of services 11 a.m. same day at Grace Lutheran Chapel, 10015 Lance Dr., Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO 63137. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary Service.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Chapel
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 839-2020
