Diederich, Dorothy M. "Dot"

(nee Panhorst), asleep in Jesus on June 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Diederich, Jr. for 54 years. Loving mother of the late Edwin Diederich III, David (Anne) Diederich, and Susan (Rick) Groves; dear grandmother of Kara Budde, Jesse Greene and Mallory Diederich; aunt, and friend to many. Dot enjoyed many years of working as a church secretary. She also enjoyed working in evangelism, spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Services: Visitation Mon., June 22, 10 a.m. until time of services 11 a.m. same day at Grace Lutheran Chapel, 10015 Lance Dr., Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO 63137. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary Service.