Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Dorothy M. Eschbach Obituary

Eschbach, Dorothy M.

(nee Venneman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William T. Eschbach; loving mother of Carol Ann (David) Behymer; dear sister of the late Audrey K. McAlevey; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.A special thanks to Dr. James Kriegshauser for all his years of special care.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 5, 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's or appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
