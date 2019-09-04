|
Eschbach, Dorothy M.
(nee Venneman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William T. Eschbach; loving mother of Carol Ann (David) Behymer; dear sister of the late Audrey K. McAlevey; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.A special thanks to Dr. James Kriegshauser for all his years of special care.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 5, 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinson's or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019