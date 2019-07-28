Hunt, Dorothy M. Dorothy M. Hunt (nee Paver) of Woodinville, WA, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Issaquah, WA, and Florissant, MO. She was born in Union County, Ohio to the late Burton and Minnie (Smith) Paver. After graduating from high school, she took a civilian position as an IBM keypunch operator for the Air Material Command at Wright-Patterson AFB near Dayton, Ohio. She met Raymond D. Hunt, an Air Force test pilot, and they married in September 1950. Dorothy was a devoted, loving wife and mother to her 3 children. She is survived by her children: Ray (Meg) Hunt of Chesterfield, MO; Ron (Margaret) Hunt of New Haven, MO; Carol (Brian Underwood) Hunt of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Rachel Hunt, Abigail and Andrew Hunt. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Gleibs of Plano, TX. Dorothy will be inurned beside her late husband in the columbarium at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO on July 30, 2019. Immediate family only, please. Services: A gathering of family and friends will take place at Balaban's on July 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon. 1772 Clarkson Rd., Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to: Evergreen Health Foundation Hospice Care, 12040 NE 128th St., MS#5, Kirkland, WA 98034; The Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP) Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 986, Lancaster, CA 93584; or the .

