1/1
Dorothy M. Jennewein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jennewein, Dorothy M.

(nee Bitter) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Norman C. Jennewein for 71 years. Loving mother of Janice (Gary) Meyer, Jo Ann (John Cooper) Sturm, Mike Jennewein and the late Norman Jennewein, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Dennis) Tonkovic, Matthew (Heidi) Meyer, Bradley (Claire DuBois) Sturm, Christopher (Casey), Daniel and Patrick (Maggie Speck-Kern) Jennewein and great-grandmother of five. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Private Memorial Mass to be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, St. Louis, MO, and public should feel free to livestream via www.assumptionstl.org. Should friends desire, contributions in Dorothy's memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, 14 Sunnen Dr., St. Louis, MO 63143 are greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved