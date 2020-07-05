Jennewein, Dorothy M.

(nee Bitter) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Norman C. Jennewein for 71 years. Loving mother of Janice (Gary) Meyer, Jo Ann (John Cooper) Sturm, Mike Jennewein and the late Norman Jennewein, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Dennis) Tonkovic, Matthew (Heidi) Meyer, Bradley (Claire DuBois) Sturm, Christopher (Casey), Daniel and Patrick (Maggie Speck-Kern) Jennewein and great-grandmother of five. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Private Memorial Mass to be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church, St. Louis, MO, and public should feel free to livestream via www.assumptionstl.org. Should friends desire, contributions in Dorothy's memory to Alcoholics Anonymous, 14 Sunnen Dr., St. Louis, MO 63143 are greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com