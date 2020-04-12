Jeter, Dorothy M.

(nee Malzner) Passed away at age 89, on April 7, 2020. Cherished wife of the late Joe R. Jeter for 60 years. Beloved mother of Phil Jeter of Charleston, SC, Phyllis (Kevin) Ellison of St. Louis, MO, and the late Jeffrey (Janine, surviving) Jeter. Adoring grandmother of Crystal Menendez, Denver, CO, Alex Jeter, Fort Meyers, FL, Drew Ellison, St. Louis, MO, and Melissa Ellison, St. Louis, MO. Loving sister of Elmer Malzner of Russellville, MO, and Margaret Malzner and Walter Malzner of Jefferson City, MO. Daughter of the late Elnora and Oscar Malzner of Russellville. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Dorothy was born in Russellville, MO in 1930 and moved to St. Louis in the 1950s. She was a preschool teacher, Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, and a helper to so many friends and neighbors. Dorothy worked at Clark Elementary School in Webster Groves for over 25 years. She was a fabulous baker, listener, gardener, mother and grandmother!

Dorothy donated her body to the Washington University Memory and Aging Project. Memorials can be made to the Washington University Memory and Aging Project at 4488 Forest Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108, or the Missouri Botanical Garden at

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/donate/tributes-and-memorials.aspx or 314-577-5118. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit boppchapel.com for more details.