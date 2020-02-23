St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Dorothy M. Mead

Dorothy M. Mead Obituary

Mead, Dorothy M.

(nee Molkenbur) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrrection, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mead; loving mother of Carrie (the late Mike) Finley, Frank (Linda) Mead, Morgan (Julia) Mead, and Tim (Pat) Mead; dear grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 28, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Rescue.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
