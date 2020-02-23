|
|
Mead, Dorothy M.
(nee Molkenbur) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrrection, Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mead; loving mother of Carrie (the late Mike) Finley, Frank (Linda) Mead, Morgan (Julia) Mead, and Tim (Pat) Mead; dear grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 28, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Rescue.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020