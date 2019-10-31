|
|
Randazzo, Dorothy M.
(nee Aboussie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Randazzo; beloved mother of Hoppy (Mary Joy) Randazzo, Tina Randazzo, Tony Randazzo and Gina (Jason) Oesterlei; dearest grandmother of Annmarie, Alexandra Murphy, Bridget, Mia, Allison, Hoppy Jr., Rebecca and R.J.; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Dorothy was a faithful parishioner of St. Raymond's.
Services: Visitation at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Drive, Saturday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond Maronite Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019