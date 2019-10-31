St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Drive
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral
931 Lebanon Drive
Dorothy M. Randazzo Obituary

Randazzo, Dorothy M.

(nee Aboussie) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Randazzo; beloved mother of Hoppy (Mary Joy) Randazzo, Tina Randazzo, Tony Randazzo and Gina (Jason) Oesterlei; dearest grandmother of Annmarie, Alexandra Murphy, Bridget, Mia, Allison, Hoppy Jr., Rebecca and R.J.; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Dorothy was a faithful parishioner of St. Raymond's.

Services: Visitation at St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral, 931 Lebanon Drive, Saturday, November 2, 8:30 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Raymond Maronite Church. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
