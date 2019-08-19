Thierry, Dorothy M.

88, O'Fallon, Ill., formerly of St. Louis' Gurney Court neighborhood, born July 28, 1931, to Joseph and Katherine, nee Naber, Mueller, died August 16, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents; daughter Linda Hansen, and many siblings.

Survived by husband Leo A. Thierry; sons Richard (partner Debra Kionka) Thierry of O'Fallon, Ill., and Joseph (Sharon) Thierry of O'Fallon, Mo.; several grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Lester and Vernon Mueller; sister-in-law Evelyn Vasalinda; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Missouri Botanical Garden, one of Dorothy's favorite places. Share condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com

Services: Gather at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill., for a 10:30 a.m. departure. Graveside Service 11:15 am, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.