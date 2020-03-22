St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Welker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. Welker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Welker Obituary

Welker, Dorothy M.

(nee Wibbenmeyer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul J. Welker; loving mother of Stephen (Victoria Gonzalez) Welker, Brian (Toni) Welker and Michele (Steve) Dintleman; cherished grandmother of Cara, Alissa, Elizabeth, Erica, Jack, Josh and the late Tess; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now