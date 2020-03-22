|
Welker, Dorothy M.
(nee Wibbenmeyer) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul J. Welker; loving mother of Stephen (Victoria Gonzalez) Welker, Brian (Toni) Welker and Michele (Steve) Dintleman; cherished grandmother of Cara, Alissa, Elizabeth, Erica, Jack, Josh and the late Tess; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020