Nickel, Dorothy Mae

(nee Dee), passed away, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Beloved wife and dearest friend of J. Daniel Nickel, 69 years; dear mother of Dennis R. Nickel; dear grandmother of Jacquelyn Nickel McDaniel. Dear sister of the late M. Joseph Dee. Dear daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dee. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, great-great- aunt, cousin and many friends.

Services: Memorial Service pending at St. Paul's Evangelical Church, Creve Coeur, MO. Interment at St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Church or , St. Louis, MO. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.