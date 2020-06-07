Riggs, Dorothy Mae "Georgetta"

(nee Schultz), passed away, May 30, 2020, in Chesterfield, Missouri, born October 14, 1916, in St. Louis, Missouri, grew up in St. Louis, graduated from Isaac Mason Elementary school, and attended Roosevelt High School. The third of four daughters, Marie Freda (Anna) Schultz Brueggeman, Adel Henrietta (Catherine) Schultz Vendt, Lucille Ellen (Olethia) Schultz Goodwin, borne to Johannes Fredderick Linus Schulz and Mary Marie Schmidt, she was the last surviving sibling. She is preceded by her late husband of 63 years, Donald Jont Riggs, and is survived by her son, Donald Jont Riggs, Jr., of Garland, Texas.

She first employed as a personal attendant to a Mr. and Mrs. Stevens, who wanted to adopt her to circumvent paying her a wage, but quit to enroll in the St. Louis School of Design, run by a Mr. and Mrs. Weber out of the old Arcade Building in downtown St. Louis, where she studied drawing and design craft, and became proficient at sewing dresses from hand-made patterns. The fee-based for-profit school ran into accreditation difficulties for not awarding graduation certificates following attendance and was closed. She then employed with Scruggs, Vandervorts, and Barney (later Famous-Barr), a retail dry goods merchant in downtown St. Louis, as a sales clerk, where she worked for the duration of World War II.

She and her younger sister, Lucille, joined the American Legion-hosted St. Louis USO initial organization of 400 single girls, and became quite sought-after dancers at St. Louis Kiel Auditorium, entertaining military personnel on furlough at nearby Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis and Scott Air Field in Illinois. Her "claim-to-fame" occurred during one dance, where the legendary World War II dance band leader and conductor, Glenn Miller, stroked the back of her hand with his baton as she swung near him.

Following the end of the war, she employed with Aloe Medical Supply Company in St. Louis as an employee and then supervisor in the medical apparatus sales department, when she met and married her husband.

The couple moved to Bloomfield, Missouri for 12 years, where her husband ran a family hardware business for a while, before returning to St. Louis, settling in Dellwood and then later, Ballwin, Missouri.

As a housewife, she participated as a Cub Scout Den Mother in the Scouting organization. Her hobbies included sewing and gardening. She continued her interest in dance, where she and her husband participated at Just Dancing studio in Manchester, Missouri for 20 years. She and her husband have been active members of Bonhomme Presbyterian Church in Chesterfield for 34 years, and have worked part-time in St. Luke's Hospital Golden Opportunity Senior Volunteer Services. She has resided in Brooking Park St. Andrew's Resources for Senior Residential Living in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Interment private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.