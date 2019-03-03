Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Manewal Stephens. View Sign

Stephens, Dorothy Manewal Dorothy Stephens passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at age 95. She was the beloved wife of the late John Krey Stephens, president of Krey Packing Co. A fourth generation St. Louisan, she was the daughter of Celeste and Wilton Manewal. Dorothy was a graduate of Villa Duchesne and Maryville College, summa cum laude. She taught at Visitation Academy and was a fashion model. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. She loved golf, bridge and closely followed politics from her home in Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilton Bud Manewal, and by her sister, Jacqueline Getty Phillips. She is survived by her daughters, Georgia and son-in-law David Thornton of Minneapolis, and Deecy and her husband, Judge Douglas Ginsburg of Washington, DC, and by seven nieces and nephews. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, March 7, at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Old Warson. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Free to Choose Network (Project on the Constitution), 2002 Filmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





