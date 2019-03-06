Dorothy Manewal Stephens

Stephens, Dorothy Manewal Dorothy Stephens passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at age 95. She was the beloved wife of the late John Krey Stephens, president of Krey Packing Co. A fourth generation St. Louisan, she was the daughter of Celeste and Wilton Manewal. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, March 7, at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Old Warson. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Free to Choose Network (Project on the Constitution), 2002 Filmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
