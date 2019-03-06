Stephens, Dorothy Manewal Dorothy Stephens passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at age 95. She was the beloved wife of the late John Krey Stephens, president of Krey Packing Co. A fourth generation St. Louisan, she was the daughter of Celeste and Wilton Manewal. Services: There will be a Memorial Mass at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Rd. at Cella Rd., on Thursday, March 7, at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Old Warson. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Free to Choose Network (Project on the Constitution), 2002 Filmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
