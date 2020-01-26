Dorothy Marie Brownfield (1938 - 2020)
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Disabled American Veterans building
Buffalo, MO
Brownfield, Dorothy Marie

Mrs. Dorothy Marie Brownfield joined her husband of 52 years, Kevin Lewis Brownfield, on January 7th, 2020 after a short illness. Mrs Brownfield was born December 2nd, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to Arthur Kuntz and Elda Gau. Dorothy was a teacher for many years with the St Louis school district. She had a lifelong passion for travel. Was an avid bowler, enjoyed square dancing and reading. She was a member of the Eliot Unitarian Chapel Congregation, which they attended for over 40 years.

Mrs. Brownfield was proceeded in death by her husband Kevin, her parents, a brother Arthur and a sister Norma. Mrs. Brownfield is survived by her daughter Yvonne (James) Piland, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Karrie Bagley, Mason and Alex, Kyle (Sharise) Ernster, Taydem, Raiden and Kyra, Kale (Shawnda) Ernster, Bryden, Kayden and Huntley.

Services: A memorial service will be held February 1st at the building in Buffalo, Missouri from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is requested.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
