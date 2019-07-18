Gerrein, Dorothy P. Dottie (nee Wilson) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tues., July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Steve Gerrein; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steve (Bridgette) Gerrein, Jr., Jessica Gerrein and Julia Merlo; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from ORTMANN'S, 9222 Lackland Rd., Overland, Sat., July 20, 10:30 a.m. to Our Lady of the Presentation Church for 11 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019