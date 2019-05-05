|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Pennington.
Pennington, Dorothy of Lake Saint Louis, MO, passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin Pennington; her parents, Henry and Mary Strubelt; her sons; John Melvin Pennington, Jr. and Joseph Henry Pennington; and her brothers; Donald, Raymond, and Carl Strubelt. She is survived by her children, Joan Fischer, James Pennington, Mary (Mike) Parmer, Paul (Diana) Pennington, Judy (John) Buback, Carol (Troy) Wright, Roger Pennington, and John (Victoria) Pennington; her grandchildren; Nathan, Matthew, Nicholas, Jared, Thomas, Austin, Nicholas, Jay, Melissa, Courtney, Kasey, Emily, Jodi, and Scott; her great-grandchildren; Oscar, Veronika, Francis, Jack, Thomas, Luke, Brock, Gracie, Hazel, and Milo; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. To all who knew her, Dottie was an amazing, selfless woman, who leaves behind a wonderful, lasting legacy of love for her many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated and committed teacher to all of her students at Holy Ghost School, Our Lady of Fatima, and Immaculate Conception Church. Dorothy was a tireless and generous advocate for special needs children and an active supporter of the Kenny Wilson Center and the Respite Center - Community Living, Inc. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Contributions in Dorothy's name can be made to the Kenny Wilson Center or to SSM Hospice. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 9th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Baue Funeral & Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., Saint Charles, MO. Funeral Mass Friday, May 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Church, 7701 State Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|