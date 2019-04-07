St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Berry, Dorothy R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving sister of Marian Loftus, Patricia Berry and the late Gladys, Leo, Frankie and Helen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Dot worked for American Airlines for over 33 years, retiring as a Director and Supervisor of Stewardess. She was the Matriarch of the family; especially loved by her many nieces and nephews. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Dominic Savio Church, 7748 Mackenzie Rd., Saturday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel Friday, April 12, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
