Berry, Dorothy R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loving sister of Marian Loftus, Patricia Berry and the late Gladys, Leo, Frankie and Helen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Dot worked for American Airlines for over 33 years, retiring as a Director and Supervisor of Stewardess. She was the Matriarch of the family; especially loved by her many nieces and nephews. Services: Memorial Mass at St. Dominic Savio Church, 7748 Mackenzie Rd., Saturday, April 13, 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel Friday, April 12, 3-7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019