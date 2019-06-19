|
|
Speckert, Dorothy R. Dottie (nee Reuter), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Speckert; dear mother of Robert Bob Speckert. Most special and loving grandmother of Bill (Jackie) and Jill Speckert; cherished and loving Dardon of Chelsea (Todd), Dan, Eric, Ryan, Jake, Lucy Rae, and the late DC and the late Kohler. Dottie was a dear family member and friend to so many others. Dottie was a lively and positive person, who was loved by many friends and family. She was a 45-year volunteer at both St. Anthony's and Barnes Jewish hospitals. She was an avid seamstress and crafter, and most recently a member of Stitches for Life at St. Joseph's Parish. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, June 21, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cottleville) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to BJSP and PW Foundations. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019