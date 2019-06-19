St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Dorothy R. "Dottie" Speckert

Speckert, Dorothy R. Dottie (nee Reuter), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Speckert; dear mother of Robert Bob Speckert. Most special and loving grandmother of Bill (Jackie) and Jill Speckert; cherished and loving Dardon of Chelsea (Todd), Dan, Eric, Ryan, Jake, Lucy Rae, and the late DC and the late Kohler. Dottie was a dear family member and friend to so many others. Dottie was a lively and positive person, who was loved by many friends and family. She was a 45-year volunteer at both St. Anthony's and Barnes Jewish hospitals. She was an avid seamstress and crafter, and most recently a member of Stitches for Life at St. Joseph's Parish. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, June 21, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cottleville) for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Assumption Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to BJSP and PW Foundations. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 19, 2019
