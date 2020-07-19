1/
Dorothy Rose Bannes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bannes, Dorothy Rose

(nee Millman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday July 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Bannes; loving mother of James L. (Kristine) Bannes, Patrick (Mary) Bannes, Thomas R. Bannes, Elaine M. (Joseph) Kolodziej and Donald J. (Christina) Bannes; cherished grandmother of Alisa, Alexandria, Stephen, Travis, Emily, Molly, Maggie, Parker and Cassidy; great- grandmother of Josephine, Max, Isaac and Elle.

Services: Funeral mass and burial will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Wyman or American Cancer Society. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved