Bannes, Dorothy Rose

(nee Millman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday July 15, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Bannes; loving mother of James L. (Kristine) Bannes, Patrick (Mary) Bannes, Thomas R. Bannes, Elaine M. (Joseph) Kolodziej and Donald J. (Christina) Bannes; cherished grandmother of Alisa, Alexandria, Stephen, Travis, Emily, Molly, Maggie, Parker and Cassidy; great- grandmother of Josephine, Max, Isaac and Elle.

Services: Funeral mass and burial will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Wyman or American Cancer Society. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.