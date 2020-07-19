Clegg, Dorothy S.

(nee Bruck), Age 98, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sylvester (Bud) Clegg Jr, loving mother of Joseph (Mary) Clegg, Mary (Ben Scheffer) Clegg, Patricia (Larry) Belgeri, Michael (Cindy) Clegg, Stephen (Sue) Clegg, Ann (Ed) Harms, Daniel (Ann) Clegg, Jean Clegg and her angel baby Grace; grandmother of Rebekah (Ben Kirchner) Scheffer, Jamie (Dan) Hill, Matthew Harms, Amy (Ben Gerovac) Harms, Holly (Casey) Hopkins, Tara (Tim) Student, Cecily (Rob) Thomas, John and Jacinta Clegg; great-grandmother of Aiden and Tristan Hill, Landry, Reese and Bella Hopkins, Conner and Hannah Student, Roman and Carter Thomas and her sweetie A.G.; dear sister of Sr. Mary Denis (Hedwig) Bruck, Betty Bruck, Helen Bruck, the late Margie (the late Bob) Barber and the late Rosemary (the late Al) Steidemann. Loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Special thanks to Dawn, Monique, and Whitney of BJC Hospice.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, St. Charles, MO. Masses, memorial donations to Birthright Saint Charles or to the charity of your choice are preferred.